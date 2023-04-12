PS Plus Extra i Premium straci aż 30 gier w maju. W tym exclusive’a od Sony

Radosław Krajewski
2023/04/12 22:30
Szykuje się duża czystka w bibliotece usługi.

Już w maju PlayStation Plus Extra i Premium straci aż 30 gier. Sony usunie z biblioteki usługi takie produkcje, jak Deadlight Director’s Cut, Homefront: The Revolution, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Metro 2033 Redux, Metro Last Light Redux, Resident Evil, Shenmue 3 oraz This War of Mine: The Little Ones. Ogromnym zaskoczeniem jest wymieniony na liście Marvel’s Spider-Man, zarówno w wersji podstawowej, jak i GOTY. Pełną listę znajdziecie poniżej.

Wcześniej Sony przedstawiło pełną ofertę PS Plus Extra i Premium na kwiecień, która pojawi się już w przyszłym tygodniu. Subskrybenci będą mogli pobrać takie gry, jak Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Doom Eternal, Riders Republic, czy Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

PlayStation Plus Extra i Premium – gry usuwane z usługi w maju

  • BALAN WONDERWORLD
  • Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
  • Chronos Before the Ashes
  • Deadlight Director’s Cut
  • Dreamfall Chapters
  • Graveyard Keeper
  • Homefront: The Revolution
  • How to Survive – Storm Warning Edition
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  • KONA
  • Last Day of June
  • LEFT ALIVE
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man (wersja podstawowa oraz GOTY)
  • Metro 3320 Redux
  • Metro Last Light Redux
  • Mighty No. 9
  • MX vs ATV All Out
  • NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker
  • Pixel Piracy
  • Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
  • Relicta
  • Resident Evil
  • Shenmue 3
  • Star Ocean: First Departure R
  • This War of Mine: The Little Ones
  • Tour de France 2102 (wersja PS3 oraz PS4)
  • TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
  • Virginia
  • Windbound

