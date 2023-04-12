PS Plus Extra i Premium straci aż 30 gier w maju. W tym exclusive’a od Sony

Już w maju PlayStation Plus Extra i Premium straci aż 30 gier. Sony usunie z biblioteki usługi takie produkcje, jak Deadlight Director’s Cut, Homefront: The Revolution, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Metro 2033 Redux, Metro Last Light Redux, Resident Evil, Shenmue 3 oraz This War of Mine: The Little Ones. Ogromnym zaskoczeniem jest wymieniony na liście Marvel’s Spider-Man, zarówno w wersji podstawowej, jak i GOTY. Pełną listę znajdziecie poniżej.

Wcześniej Sony przedstawiło pełną ofertę PS Plus Extra i Premium na kwiecień, która pojawi się już w przyszłym tygodniu. Subskrybenci będą mogli pobrać takie gry, jak Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Doom Eternal, Riders Republic, czy Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

PlayStation Plus Extra i Premium – gry usuwane z usługi w maju