PS Plus Extra i Premium straci aż 30 gier w maju. W tym exclusive’a od Sony

Już w maju PlayStation Plus Extra i Premium straci aż 30 gier. Sony usunie z biblioteki usługi takie produkcje, jak Deadlight Director’s Cut, Homefront: The Revolution, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Metro 2033 Redux, Metro Last Light Redux, Resident Evil, Shenmue 3 oraz This War of Mine: The Little Ones. Ogromnym zaskoczeniem jest wymieniony na liście Marvel’s Spider-Man, zarówno w wersji podstawowej, jak i GOTY. Pełną listę znajdziecie poniżej.
Wcześniej Sony przedstawiło pełną ofertę PS Plus Extra i Premium na kwiecień, która pojawi się już w przyszłym tygodniu. Subskrybenci będą mogli pobrać takie gry, jak Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Doom Eternal, Riders Republic, czy Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.
PlayStation Plus Extra i Premium – gry usuwane z usługi w maju
- BALAN WONDERWORLD
- Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
- Chronos Before the Ashes
- Deadlight Director’s Cut
- Dreamfall Chapters
- Graveyard Keeper
- Homefront: The Revolution
- How to Survive – Storm Warning Edition
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- KONA
- Last Day of June
- LEFT ALIVE
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (wersja podstawowa oraz GOTY)
- Metro 3320 Redux
- Metro Last Light Redux
- Mighty No. 9
- MX vs ATV All Out
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker
- Pixel Piracy
- Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
- Relicta
- Resident Evil
- Shenmue 3
- Star Ocean: First Departure R
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Tour de France 2102 (wersja PS3 oraz PS4)
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- Virginia
- Windbound
Nie ma jeszcze żadnych komentarzy. Napisz komentarz jako pierwszy!