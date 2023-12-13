PlayStation Blog Game of the Year Awards 2023 – wybierajcie najlepsze gry roku!

Zgodnie z coroczną tradycją, przedstawiciele japońskiej korporacji Sony zapraszają społeczność PlayStation na kolejną edycję plebiscytu Game of the Year Awards. Po raz kolejny gracze mają więc okazję do wyboru najlepszych gier, które w ciągu ostatnich dwunastu miesięcy zadebiutowały na konsolach PlayStation 4 oraz PlayStation 5.
Jak nietrudno się domyślić, w najważniejszych kategoriach – 2022 PlayStation Blog PS5 Game of the Year (Gra 2022 roku na PlayStation 5) oraz 2022 PlayStation Blog PS4 Game of the Year (Gra 2022 roku na PlayStation 4) nie brakuje tytułów, które wzięły szturmemm chociażby tegoroczne The Game Awards. W zestawieniach znajdziemy chociażby Baldur’s Gate III, Alan Wake 2 czy Resident Evil 4. Poniżej znajdziecie listy oraz kandydatów w poszczególnych kategoriach.
2023 PlayStation Blog Game of the Year
Najlepsza nowa postać
- Astarion | Baldur's Gate 3
- Bode Akuna | Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Cid | Final Fantasy XVI
- Clive Rosfield | Final Fantasy XVI
- Fang | Goodbye Volcano High
- Gale | Baldur's Gate 3
- Garl | Sea of Stars
- Jamie | Street Fighter 6
- Karlach | Baldur's Gate 3
- Kimberly | Street Fighter 6
- Kraven | Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Lae'zel | Baldur's Gate 3
- Manon | Street Fighter 6
- Saga Anderson | Alan Wake 2
- Seyka | Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores
- Shadowheart | Baldur's Gate 3
- Solomon Reed | Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Turgle | Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Venom | Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Wyll | Baldur's Gate 3
- P | Lies of P
Najlepsza historia
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Before Your Eyes
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Marvel's Midnight Suns
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Octopath Traveler II
- Resident Evil 4
- Sea of Stars
- Season: A Letter to the Future
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Najlepsza oprawa graficzna
- Alan Wake 2
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Forspoken
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Lies of P
- Lords of the Fallen
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Remnant 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Street Fighter 6
Najlepsza reżyseria artystyczna
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cocoon
- Diablo IV
- Dredge
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Humanity
- Jusant
- Lords of the Fallen
- Octopath Traveler II
- Sea of Stars
- Season: A Letter to the Future
- Star Ocean The Second Story R
- Tchia
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
Najlepszy projekt audio
- Alan Wake 2
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Dead Space
- Ghostrunner 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Season: A Letter to the Future
- Street Fighter 6
Najlepszy soundtrack
- Alan Wake 2
- Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Forspoken
- Ghostrunner 2
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Octopath Traveler II
- Sea of Stars
- Street Fighter 6
Najlepsze funkcje dostępności
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- Dead Space
- Diablo IV
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Moving Out 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Street Fighter 6
- The Crew Motorfest
Najlepsze wykorzystanie DualSense
- Alan Wake 2
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Dead Space
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Forspoken
- Hogwart's Legacy
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Season: A Letter to the Future
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Street Fighter 6
Najlepsze doświadczenie multiplayer
- Baldur's Gate 3
- C-Smashs VRS
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Crash Team Rumble
- Dead Island 2
- Diablo IV
- Exoprimal
- Firewall Ultra
- Meet Your Maker
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nock
- Pavlov VR
- Street Fighter 6
- The Crew Motorfest
Najlepsza gra, która jest wciąż rozwijana
- Apex Legends
- Black Desert
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Destiny 2
- Fall Guys
- Fallout 76
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
- Gran Turismo 7
- Honkai: Star Rail
- No Man's Sky
- Overwatch 2
- The Elder Scrolls Online
Najlepszy dodatek
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
- Destiny 2: Lightfall
- Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores
- Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways
- Tales of Arise: Beyond The Dawn
Najlepsza gra sportowa
- C-Smash VRS
- EA FC 24
- EA Madden 24
- EA NHL 24
- EA Sports UFC 5
- EA Sports WRC
- F1 23
- F1 Manager 23
- Football Manager 2024
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged
- NBA 2K24
- The Crew Motorfest
- WWE 2K23
Najlepsza niezależna gra roku
- A Space for The Unbound
- Blasphemous 2
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
- Bramble: The Mountain King
- Chained Echoes
- Chants of Sennaar
- Cocoon
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly
- Dredge
- Eternights
- Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Humanity
- Jusant
- Lil Gator Game
- Nour
- Sea of Stars
- Season: A Letter to the Future
- Talos Principle 2
- Teardown
- The Last Faith
- Thirsty Suitors
- Unbound
- Venba
- Viewfinder
- You Suck At Parking
Najlepsza gra PS VR2
- Before Your Eyes
- C-Smash VRS
- Cosmonious High
- Demeo
- Firewall Ultra
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Journey to Foundation
- Kayak VR
- Nock
- Pavlov VR
- Puzzling Places
- Red Matter 2
- Resident Evil Village VR Mode
- Runner
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge
- Synapse
- Tentacular
- The Foglands
- The Last Clockwinder
- The Light Brigade
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
- Zenith: The Last City
Gra roku na PlayStation 4
- Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Chants of Sennaar
- Diablo IV
- Dredge
- EA FC24
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Humanity
- Lies of P
- Marvel's Midnight Suns
- NBA 2K24
- Octopath Traveler II
- Persona 5 Tactica
- Resident Evil 4
- Sea of Stars
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R
- Street Fighter 6
Gra roku na PlayStation 5
- Alan Wake 2
- Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Cocoon
- Dead Space
- Diablo IV
- Dredge
- EA FC24
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Marvel's Midnight Suns
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat I
- NBA 2K24
- Octopath Traveler II
- Persona 5 Tactica
- Resident Evil 4
- Sea of Stars
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Street Fighter 6
Najlepsze studio
- Avalanche
- Awaceb
- Black Salt Games
- Blizzard
- Capcom
- CD Projekt RED
- FromSoftware
- Geometric Interactive
- Insomniac Games
- KO_OP
- Larian Studios
- nDreams
- Netherrealm Studios
- Remedy
- Round 8 Studio
- Sabotage Studio
- Square Enix
- Ubisoft
Najbardziej oczekiwana gra na PS w 2024 roku i później
- Baby Steps
- Concord
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Fairgame$
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail
- Foamstars
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Helldivers II
- Little Nightmares III
- Marathon
- Marvel's Wolverine
- Pacific Drive
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Rise of the Ronin
- Stellar Blade
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- Tekken 8
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered
- The Plucky Squire
