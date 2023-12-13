PlayStation Blog Game of the Year Awards 2023 – wybierajcie najlepsze gry roku!

Przedstawiciele japońskiej korporacji Sony zapraszają społeczność PlayStation na kolejną edycję PlayStation Blog Game of the Year Awards.

Zgodnie z coroczną tradycją, przedstawiciele japońskiej korporacji Sony zapraszają społeczność PlayStation na kolejną edycję plebiscytu Game of the Year Awards. Po raz kolejny gracze mają więc okazję do wyboru najlepszych gier, które w ciągu ostatnich dwunastu miesięcy zadebiutowały na konsolach PlayStation 4 oraz PlayStation 5.

Jak nietrudno się domyślić, w najważniejszych kategoriach – 2022 PlayStation Blog PS5 Game of the Year (Gra 2022 roku na PlayStation 5) oraz 2022 PlayStation Blog PS4 Game of the Year (Gra 2022 roku na PlayStation 4) nie brakuje tytułów, które wzięły szturmemm chociażby tegoroczne The Game Awards. W zestawieniach znajdziemy chociażby Baldur’s Gate III, Alan Wake 2 czy Resident Evil 4. Poniżej znajdziecie listy oraz kandydatów w poszczególnych kategoriach.

Najlepsza nowa postać

Astarion | Baldur's Gate 3

Bode Akuna | Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Cid | Final Fantasy XVI

Clive Rosfield | Final Fantasy XVI

Fang | Goodbye Volcano High

Gale | Baldur's Gate 3

Garl | Sea of Stars

Jamie | Street Fighter 6

Karlach | Baldur's Gate 3

Kimberly | Street Fighter 6

Kraven | Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Lae'zel | Baldur's Gate 3

Manon | Street Fighter 6

Saga Anderson | Alan Wake 2

Seyka | Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Shadowheart | Baldur's Gate 3

Solomon Reed | Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Turgle | Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Venom | Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Wyll | Baldur's Gate 3

P | Lies of P Najlepsza historia

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Before Your Eyes

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XVI

Goodbye Volcano High

Hogwarts Legacy

Marvel's Midnight Suns

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Octopath Traveler II

Resident Evil 4

Sea of Stars

Season: A Letter to the Future

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Najlepsza oprawa graficzna

Alan Wake 2

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Forspoken

Hogwarts Legacy

Lies of P

Lords of the Fallen

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Remnant 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Street Fighter 6 Najlepsza reżyseria artystyczna

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Cocoon

Diablo IV

Dredge

Goodbye Volcano High

Honkai: Star Rail

Humanity

Jusant

Lords of the Fallen

Octopath Traveler II

Sea of Stars

Season: A Letter to the Future

Star Ocean The Second Story R

Tchia

Thirsty Suitors

Venba Najlepszy projekt audio

Alan Wake 2

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Dead Space

Ghostrunner 2

Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Season: A Letter to the Future

Street Fighter 6 Najlepszy soundtrack

Alan Wake 2

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Baldur's Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XVI

Forspoken

Ghostrunner 2

Goodbye Volcano High

Hogwarts Legacy

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Octopath Traveler II

Sea of Stars

Street Fighter 6 Najlepsze funkcje dostępności

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Dead Space

Diablo IV

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Moving Out 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Street Fighter 6

The Crew Motorfest

Najlepsze wykorzystanie DualSense