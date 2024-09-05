Zaloguj się lub Zarejestruj

Amazon Prime Gaming rozbija bank. Prawie 30 gier we wrześniu, w tym duże hity

Radosław Krajewski
2024/09/05 17:45
0
0

Szalona oferta od Amazona. W tym miesiącu otrzymamy w ramach abonamentu prawie 30 produkcji bez żadnych dodatkowych opłat.

Amazon Prime Gaming przedstawił listę gier, które pojawią się we wrześniowej ofercie. Subskrybenci będą mogli liczyć na aż 28 gier, w tym wiele popularnych tytułów i głośnych hitów, zarówno z ostatnich lat, jak i prawdziwej klasyki. Nie zabraknie również nowości, a część gier odbierzemy już dzisiaj.

Amazon Prime Gaming

Już teraz do swojego konta możecie przypisać takie gry, jak Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition, LEGO The Lord of the Rings, Borderlands 2, Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, GreedFall: Gold Edition, a także LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel oraz Whispered Secrets: Everburning Candle Collector’s Edition. W kolejnych tygodniach Prime Gaming zaoferuje swoim abonentom m.in. Moonlighter, Tales from the Borderlands, Cursed to Golf, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, The Falconeer, LEGO The Hobbit, Black Desert, czy Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams. Pełną listę znajdziecie poniżej.

Amazon Prime Gaming – oferta na wrzesień 2024

  • 5 października - Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition (GOG.com)
  • 5 października - LEGO The Lord of the Rings (GOG.com)
  • 5 października - Borderlands 2 (Epic Games Store)
  • 5 października - Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Epic Games Store)
  • 5 października - GreedFall: Gold Edition (GOG.com)
  • 5 października - Whispered Secrets: Everburning Candle Collector’s Edition (Amazon Games App)
  • 5 października - Minabo — A Walk through Life (Amazon Games App)
  • 5 października - Eternights (Epic Games Store)
  • 5 października - LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures (Amazon Games App)
  • 5 października - Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel (Epic Games Store)
  • 12 października - Tales from the Borderlands (Epic Games Store)
  • 12 października - 9 Years of Shadows (GOG.com)
  • 12 października - Moonlighter (GOG.com)
  • 12 października - Golfie (Amazon Games App)
  • 12 października - Cursed to Golf (GOG.com)
  • 12 października - Hell Pie (GOG.com)
  • 12 października - Showgunners (GOG.com)
  • 12 października - Arcadegeddon (Epic Games Store)
  • 19 października - Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (GOG.com)
  • 19 października - The Falconeer (GOG.com)
  • 19 października - LEGO The Hobbit (GOG.com)
  • 19 października - I Love Finding Cats & Pups — Collector’s Edition (Legacy Games Code)
  • 19 października - Kerbal Space Program (GOG.com)
  • 26 października - Mystery Case Files: Black Crown — Collector’s Edition (Amazon Games App)
  • 26 października - Ghost Song (GOG.com)
  • 26 października - Ynglet (Amazon Games App)
  • 26 października - Black Desert (Pearl Abyss Code)
  • 26 października - Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams (Amazon Games App)

Amazon Luna – darmowe gry na wrzesień 2024

  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  • LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
  • Whisker Waters
  • Super Meat Boy Forever
  • CleM
  • Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition
  • Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition

GramTV przedstawia:

Źródło:https://primegaming.blog/prime-gaming-september-content-update-lego-the-hobbit-borderlands-2-shadow-of-the-tomb-raider-59a7ce4a4a05

Radosław Krajewski

Ogarniacz wszystkiego co związane z pracą newsroomu.


Większość wolnego czasu spędzam na oglądaniu filmowych nowości i nadrabianiu zaległych seriali.

