Jeśli macie spore braki w grach z katalogu Square Enix, to podobna okazja szybko się nie trafi, a cały zysk i tak poleci do organizacji charytatywnych.

Wygląda na to, że Square Enix przygotowało ofertę nie do odrzucenia dla fanów swoich gier. Japoński koncern wystartował z nową akcją charytatywną w sklepie Steam. W ramach wsparcia dla banków żywności i personelu medycznego w Ameryce i Europie do sprzedaży trafiło Square Enix Eidos Anthology, czyli pakiet 54 gier, który możecie nabyć za jedyne 143,23 PLN.

W paczce nie znajdziemy zupełnych nowości z oferty wydawcy, ale i tak jest na czym oko zwiesić, szczególnie że mamy tu niemal kompletny pakiet pecetowych Tomb Raider, Deus Ex czy Dungeon Siege. Pełna lista poniżej.