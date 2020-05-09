Square Enix ruszyło z kolejną akcją charytatywną na Steam – pakiet 54 gier za niespełna 150 złotych
Jeśli macie spore braki w grach z katalogu Square Enix, to podobna okazja szybko się nie trafi, a cały zysk i tak poleci do organizacji charytatywnych.
Wygląda na to, że Square Enix przygotowało ofertę nie do odrzucenia dla fanów swoich gier. Japoński koncern wystartował z nową akcją charytatywną w sklepie Steam. W ramach wsparcia dla banków żywności i personelu medycznego w Ameryce i Europie do sprzedaży trafiło Square Enix Eidos Anthology, czyli pakiet 54 gier, który możecie nabyć za jedyne 143,23 PLN.
W paczce nie znajdziemy zupełnych nowości z oferty wydawcy, ale i tak jest na czym oko zwiesić, szczególnie że mamy tu niemal kompletny pakiet pecetowych Tomb Raider, Deus Ex czy Dungeon Siege. Pełna lista poniżej.
Square Enix Eidos Anthology na Steam
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Just Cause 3
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Life is Strange: Complete Season
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
- Tomb Raider (2013)
- Tomb Raider I
- Tomb Raider II
- Tomb Raider III
- Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation
- Tomb Raider V Chronicles
- Tomb Raider VI: The Angel of Darkness
- Tomb Raider Legend
- Tomb Raider Anniversary
- Tomb Raider Underworld
- Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
- Just Cause
- Just Cause 2
- Kane and Lynch: Dead Men
- Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition
- Deus Ex: Invisible War
- Deus Ex: The Fall
- Thief
- Thief: Deadly Shadows
- Thief II: The Metal Age
- Thief Gold
- Battlestations: Pacific
- Battlestations: Midway
- Project Snowblind
- Mini Ninjas
- Order of War
- Flora’s Fruit Farm
- Supreme Commander 2
- Conflict: Desert Storm
- Conflict: Denied Ops
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance
- Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain
- Dungeon Siege
- Dungeon Siege II
- Dungeon Siege III
- Anachronox
- Pandemonium
- Deathtrap Dungeon
- Daikatana
- Omikron: The Nomad Soul
- Goetia
- Hitman GO: Definitive Edition
- Lara Croft GO
- The Turing Test