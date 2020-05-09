Informacje
Square Enix ruszyło z kolejną akcją charytatywną na Steam – pakiet 54 gier za niespełna 150 złotych

LM, 09.05.2020 12:35 0

Jeśli macie spore braki w grach z katalogu Square Enix, to podobna okazja szybko się nie trafi, a cały zysk i tak poleci do organizacji charytatywnych.

Wygląda na to, że Square Enix przygotowało ofertę nie do odrzucenia dla fanów swoich gier. Japoński koncern wystartował z nową akcją charytatywną w sklepie Steam. W ramach wsparcia dla banków żywności i personelu medycznego w Ameryce i Europie do sprzedaży trafiło Square Enix Eidos Anthology, czyli pakiet 54 gier, który możecie nabyć za jedyne 143,23 PLN.

W paczce nie znajdziemy zupełnych nowości z oferty wydawcy, ale i tak jest na czym oko zwiesić, szczególnie że mamy tu niemal kompletny pakiet pecetowych Tomb Raider, Deus Ex czy Dungeon Siege. Pełna lista poniżej.

Square Enix Eidos Anthology na Steam

  1. Rise of the Tomb Raider
  2. Just Cause 3
  3. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
  4. Life is Strange: Complete Season
  5. Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
  6. Tomb Raider (2013)
  7. Tomb Raider I
  8. Tomb Raider II
  9. Tomb Raider III
  10. Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation
  11. Tomb Raider V Chronicles
  12. Tomb Raider VI: The Angel of Darkness
  13. Tomb Raider Legend
  14. Tomb Raider Anniversary
  15. Tomb Raider Underworld
  16. Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
  17. Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
  18. Just Cause
  19. Just Cause 2
  20. Kane and Lynch: Dead Men
  21. Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days
  22. Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
  23. Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition
  24. Deus Ex: Invisible War
  25. Deus Ex: The Fall
  26. Thief
  27. Thief: Deadly Shadows
  28. Thief II: The Metal Age
  29. Thief Gold
  30. Battlestations: Pacific
  31. Battlestations: Midway
  32. Project Snowblind
  33. Mini Ninjas
  34. Order of War
  35. Flora’s Fruit Farm
  36. Supreme Commander 2
  37. Conflict: Desert Storm
  38. Conflict: Denied Ops
  39. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
  40. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
  41. Legacy of Kain: Defiance
  42. Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain
  43. Dungeon Siege
  44. Dungeon Siege II
  45. Dungeon Siege III
  46. Anachronox
  47. Pandemonium
  48. Deathtrap Dungeon
  49. Daikatana
  50. Omikron: The Nomad Soul
  51. Goetia
  52. Hitman GO: Definitive Edition
  53. Lara Croft GO
  54. The Turing Test

