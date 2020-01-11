Death Stranding i Control faworytami tegorocznej edycji D.I.C.E. Awards

News

Już 13 lutego podczas specjalnej gali w Las Vegas organizacja The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences ogłosi laureatów tegorocznej edycji D.I.C.E. Awards. Tymczasem poznaliśmy listy tytułów nominowanych w każdej z kategorii, które jednoznacznie wskazują, że na największą liczbę statuetek mają gry Death Stranding od Kojima Productions oraz Control wyprodukowane przez studio Remedy Entertainment.



Poniżej pełna lista nominowanych. Jak to zwykle bywa, żeby jakiś tytuł nominację otrzymał, to innego musiało zabraknąć. Jakiej gry Waszym zdaniem brakuje?

GRA ROKU

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

NAJLEPSZA GRA AKCJI

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Devil May Cry 5

Gears 5

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

NAJLEPSZA GRA PRZYGODOWA

Death Stranding

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Resident Evil 2

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

NAJLEPSZA GRA FAMILIJNA

A Short Hike

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Ring Fit Adventure

Super Mario Maker 2

Yoshi’s Crafted World

NAJLEPSZA BIJATYKA

Dead or Alive 6

Jump Force

Mortal Kombat 11

Samurai Shodown

NAJLEPSZA GRA WYŚCIGOWA

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

DiRT Rally 2.0

F1 2019

Mario Kart Tour

Trials Rising

NAJLEPSZE RPG

Disco Elysium

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Kingdom Hearts III

Pokemon Sword i Pokemon Shield

The Outer Worlds

NAJLEPSZA GRA SPORTOWA

FIFA 20

Madden NFL 20

MLB The Show 19

NBA 2k20

NHL 20

NAJLEPSZA STRATEGIA / SYMULACJA

Anno 1800

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Oxygen Not Included

Slay The Spire

Total War: Three Kingdoms

NAJLEPSZA GRA MOBILNA

Call of Duty: Mobile

Grindstone

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sky: Children of the Light

What the Golf?

NAJLEPSZA GRA SIECIOWA

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Tetris 99

Wargroove

NAJLEPSZA GRA W TECHNOLOGII VR/AR

Asgard’s Wrath

Blood & Truth

Pistol Whip

The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets

Trover Saves the Universe

WYBITNE OSIĄGNIĘCIE – ANIMACJA

Call od Duty: Modern Warfare

Days Gone

Death Stranding

Devil May Cry 5

Luigi’s Mansion 3

WYBITNE OSIĄGNIĘCIE – KIERUNEK ARTYSTYCZNY

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Concrete Genie

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

WYBITNE OSIĄGNIĘCIE – BOHATER

Control – Jesse Faden

Death Stranding – Cliff Unger

Death Stranding – Sam Porter Bridges

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Greez

Untitled Goose Game – The Goose

WYBITNE OSIĄGNIĘCIE – MUZYKA

Arise: A Simple Story

Control

Erica

Golem

Mortal Kombat 11

WYBITNE OSIĄGNIĘCIE – UDŹWIĘKOWIENIE

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Death Stranding

Mortal Kombat 11

Resident Evil 2

Sayonara Wild Hearts

WYBITNE OSIĄGNIĘCIE – FABUŁA

Control

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Telling Lies

The Outer Worlds

WYBITNE OSIĄGNIĘCIE – TECHNOLOGIA

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Concrete Genie

Control

Death Stranding

Metro Exodus

WYBITNE OSIĄGNIĘCIE – TECHNOLOGIA VR/AR

Asgard’s Wrath

Blood and Truth

Pistol Whip

Stormland

Westworld Awakening

WYBITNE OSIĄGNIĘCIE – GRA NIEZALEŻNA

A Short Hike

Disco Elysium

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Untitled Goose Game

What the Golf?

WYBITNE OSIĄGNIĘCIE – PROJEKT GRY

Baba Is You

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Slay the Spire

WYBITNE OSIĄGNIĘCIE – REŻYSERIA

A Short Hike

Control

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

