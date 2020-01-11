Death Stranding i Control faworytami tegorocznej edycji D.I.C.E. Awards
Poznaliśmy nominacje we wszystkich kategoriach.
Już 13 lutego podczas specjalnej gali w Las Vegas organizacja The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences ogłosi laureatów tegorocznej edycji D.I.C.E. Awards. Tymczasem poznaliśmy listy tytułów nominowanych w każdej z kategorii, które jednoznacznie wskazują, że na największą liczbę statuetek mają gry Death Stranding od Kojima Productions oraz Control wyprodukowane przez studio Remedy Entertainment.
Poniżej pełna lista nominowanych. Jak to zwykle bywa, żeby jakiś tytuł nominację otrzymał, to innego musiało zabraknąć. Jakiej gry Waszym zdaniem brakuje?
GRA ROKU
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
NAJLEPSZA GRA AKCJI
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Devil May Cry 5
- Gears 5
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
NAJLEPSZA GRA PRZYGODOWA
- Death Stranding
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Resident Evil 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
NAJLEPSZA GRA FAMILIJNA
- A Short Hike
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Yoshi’s Crafted World
NAJLEPSZA BIJATYKA
- Dead or Alive 6
- Jump Force
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Samurai Shodown
NAJLEPSZA GRA WYŚCIGOWA
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- F1 2019
- Mario Kart Tour
- Trials Rising
NAJLEPSZE RPG
- Disco Elysium
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Pokemon Sword i Pokemon Shield
- The Outer Worlds
NAJLEPSZA GRA SPORTOWA
- FIFA 20
- Madden NFL 20
- MLB The Show 19
- NBA 2k20
- NHL 20
NAJLEPSZA STRATEGIA / SYMULACJA
- Anno 1800
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Oxygen Not Included
- Slay The Spire
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
NAJLEPSZA GRA MOBILNA
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Grindstone
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sky: Children of the Light
- What the Golf?
NAJLEPSZA GRA SIECIOWA
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
- Tetris 99
- Wargroove
NAJLEPSZA GRA W TECHNOLOGII VR/AR
- Asgard’s Wrath
- Blood & Truth
- Pistol Whip
- The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets
- Trover Saves the Universe
WYBITNE OSIĄGNIĘCIE – ANIMACJA
- Call od Duty: Modern Warfare
- Days Gone
- Death Stranding
- Devil May Cry 5
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
WYBITNE OSIĄGNIĘCIE – KIERUNEK ARTYSTYCZNY
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Concrete Genie
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
WYBITNE OSIĄGNIĘCIE – BOHATER
- Control – Jesse Faden
- Death Stranding – Cliff Unger
- Death Stranding – Sam Porter Bridges
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Greez
- Untitled Goose Game – The Goose
WYBITNE OSIĄGNIĘCIE – MUZYKA
- Arise: A Simple Story
- Control
- Erica
- Golem
- Mortal Kombat 11
WYBITNE OSIĄGNIĘCIE – UDŹWIĘKOWIENIE
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Death Stranding
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Resident Evil 2
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
WYBITNE OSIĄGNIĘCIE – FABUŁA
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Telling Lies
- The Outer Worlds
WYBITNE OSIĄGNIĘCIE – TECHNOLOGIA
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Concrete Genie
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Metro Exodus
WYBITNE OSIĄGNIĘCIE – TECHNOLOGIA VR/AR
- Asgard’s Wrath
- Blood and Truth
- Pistol Whip
- Stormland
- Westworld Awakening
WYBITNE OSIĄGNIĘCIE – GRA NIEZALEŻNA
- A Short Hike
- Disco Elysium
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Untitled Goose Game
- What the Golf?
WYBITNE OSIĄGNIĘCIE – PROJEKT GRY
- Baba Is You
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Slay the Spire
WYBITNE OSIĄGNIĘCIE – REŻYSERIA
- A Short Hike
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Sprawdź bogatą ofertę gier na PC i konsole w sklepie Sferis.pl.