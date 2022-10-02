Za darmo to uczciwa cena. Darmowe gry w październiku na PC

Rozpoczęła się jesień, a to oznacza coraz krótsze, zimniejsze i mniej przyjemne do spędzania na świeżym powietrzu dni. Na szczęście na brak darmowych gier żaden posiadacz peceta nie może narzekać. Jak w każdym miesiącu, również w październiku przygotowaliśmy zestawienie najlepszych i najciekawszych ofert na darmówki. Poniżej znajdziecie na bieżąco aktualizowaną listę trwających właśnie okazji, zarówno tych czasowych, jak i stałych, jak również produkcji oferowanych w ramach usług abonamentowych oraz najnowszych tytułów dostępnych w ramach modelu free-to-play. Zapraszamy do sprawdzenia, jakie oferty w październiku na Was czekają, a także do częstego odwiedzania naszego zestawienia, aby nie pominąć żadnej darmowej gry.
Darmowe gry i dodatki na PC
OFERTY OGRANICZONE CZASOWO
- Runbow: od 29 września do 6 października (Epic Games Store)
- The Drone Racing League Simulator: od 29 września do 6 października (Epic Games Store)
- Master of Magic Classic: od 29 września do 2 października (GOG.com)
- Rising Hell: od 6 października do 13 października (Epic Games Store)
- Slain: Back From Hell: od 6 października do 13 października (Epic Games Store)
STEAM
- Weird West - The Bounty Hunter Journey: bezterminowo
- Gun Devil: bezterminowo
- FLASHOUT 3D: Enhanced Edition: bezterminowo
- Realm of the Mad God Exalt: bezterminowo
- Waves: bezterminowo
- Waves 2: Notorious: bezterminowo
- Republique: bezterminowo
- Knight Club +: bezterminowo
- Classified Stories: Color Out of Space: bezterminowo
- RADical ROACH Remastered: bezterminowo
- Sounds of Her Love: bezterminowo
- Let's Go Nuts!: bezterminowo
- Just Ski+: bezterminowo
- HueBots: bezterminowo
- CrocoMars: bezterminowo
- Kitten Adventures in City Park: bezterminowo
- SORE: bezterminowo
- Madu Maths: bezterminowo
- Absent: bezterminowo
- Lovers of Aether: bezterminowo
- Bloody Walls: bezterminowo
- Loading Screen Simulator: bezterminowo
- ShadowBringer: bezterminowo
- Ceramic Soul: bezterminowo
- Ghostwire: Tokyo – Preludium: bezterminowo
- Scrap Garden - The Day Before: bezterminowo
- The NADI Project: bezterminowo
- Ghoul Kid: bezterminowo
- Lucid9: Inciting Incident: bezterminowo
- Once Upon an All Hallow's Eve: bezterminowo
- Lost girl`s [diary]: bezterminowo
- OH MY GOD, LOOK AT THIS KNIGHT: bezterminowo
- The Mammoth: A Cave Painting: bezterminowo
- Ellisar: bezterminowo
- Poppy Playtime: bezterminowo
- Jaded: bezterminowo
- Retail Royale: bezterminowo
- Romans: Age of Caesar: bezterminowo
- TVG (The Vox Games). Journey: bezterminowo
- The Elder Scrolls: Arena: bezterminowo
- The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall: bezterminowo
- Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory: bezterminowo
- Lost Lands: A Hidden Object Adventure: bezterminowo
- Lost Lands: Mahjong: bezterminowo
- Clover Tale: bezterminowo
- Mystic Journey: Tri Peaks Solitaire: bezterminowo
- Red Trigger: bezterminowo
- Relive: bezterminowo
- Viridi: bezterminowo
- Maui: bezterminowo
- MATH EXPRESSions: bezterminowo
- Gra Szyfrów: bezterminowo
- Disturbed: bezterminowo
- Sisyphus Reborn: bezterminowo
- Evening Surprise: bezterminowo
- Summer Nightmare: bezterminowo
- PI.EXE: bezterminowo
- The Average Everyday Adventures of Samantha Browne: bezterminowo
- Cloney: bezterminowo
- Antenna: bezterminowo
- Ambre - a heartbreaking kinetic novel: bezterminowo
- Garden of Oblivion: bezterminowo
- Garden of The Mind of Marlo: bezterminowo
- How To Cope With Boredom and Loneliness: bezterminowo
- Trick & Treat: bezterminowo
- MONMUSU: bezterminowo
- Rock Paper Scissors Champion: bezterminowo
- Blade Flash Death: bezterminowo
- Little Obedient Robot: bezterminowo
- Love Thyself - A Horatio Story: bezterminowo
- MANDAGON: bezterminowo
- City Eye: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Priest Simulator: Heavy Duty: bezterminowo
- Off-Peak: bezterminowo
- Eternal Hour: Golden Hour: bezterminowo
- The Bottom of the Well: bezterminowo
- Lynne: bezterminowo
- The Sad Story of Emmeline Burns: bezterminowo
- Once on a windswept night: bezterminowo
- Blameless: bezterminowo
- Kid,napper: Gosh, I'm Kidnapped by a Pupil: bezterminowo
- Get Off My Lawn!: bezterminowo
- There Is No Game: Jam Edition 2015: bezterminowo
- Oil Rush: bezterminowo
- Dagon: by H. P. Lovecraft: bezterminowo
- Loria: bezterminowo
- Samorost 1: bezterminowo
- Armillo: bezterminowo
- POSTAL: bezterminowo
- Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure: bezterminowo
- Battlefield 4: Operacje Społecznościowe (DLC): bezterminowo
- Battlefield 4: Nocne Operacje (DLC): bezterminowo
- Battlefield 4: Klasyczne Operacje (DLC): bezterminowo
- SnowRunner - Anniversary DLC (DLC): bezterminowo
- Total War: SHOGUN 2 - Battle of Kawagoe (DLC): bezterminowo
- Prison Architect - Cleared For Transfer (DLC): bezterminowo
- Dying Light - Unturned Weapon Pack (DLC): bezterminowo
GOG
- Diluvian Winds: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Flashout 3D: Enhanced Edition: bezterminowo
- Fall of Porcupine: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Dink Smallwood HD: bezterminowo
- The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall Unity - GOG Cut: bezterminowo
- Martial Law: bezterminowo
- The Witcher Goodies Collection: bezterminowo
- Legend of Keepers: Prologue: bezterminowo
- A Space for the Unbound - Prologue: bezterminowo
- Akalabeth: World of Doom: bezterminowo
- Ultima™ 4: Quest of the Avatar: bezterminowo
- Worlds of Ultima™ : The Savage Empire: bezterminowo
- Ultima™ Worlds of Adventure 2: Martian Dreams: bezterminowo
- Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy: bezterminowo
- Lure of the Temptress: bezterminowo
- Bio Menace: bezterminowo
- Teenagent: bezterminowo
- Beneath a Steel Sky: bezterminowo
- Flight of the Amazon Queen: bezterminowo
- Stargunner: bezterminowo
- Shadow Warrior Classic Complete: bezterminowo
- Tyrian 2000: bezterminowo
- POSTAL: Classic and Uncut: bezterminowo
- OpenTTD: bezterminowo
- Eschalon: Book I: bezterminowo
- Treasure Adventure Game: bezterminowo
- Sang-Froid: Tales of Werewolves: bezterminowo
- The Lords of Midnight: bezterminowo
- Doomdark's Revenge: bezterminowo
- Sunrider: Mask of Arcadius: bezterminowo
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.1 Onikakushi: bezterminowo
- Overload - Playable Teaser: bezterminowo
- CAYNE: bezterminowo
- Hello Neighbor Alpha Version: bezterminowo
- Sin Slayers: The First Sin: bezterminowo
- Quake II RTX: bezterminowo
- Alder's Blood Prologue: bezterminowo
- Hellpoint: The Thespian Feast: bezterminowo
- Builders of Egypt: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Zoria: Age of Shattering Prologue: bezterminowo
- One Dreamer: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Vagrus - The Riven Realms: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Symphonia: bezterminowo
- Fantasy General II: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Whateverland: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Unbound: Worlds Apart Prologue: bezterminowo
- Liberated Free Trial: bezterminowo
- Against the Moon: Prologue: bezterminowo
- The Riftbreaker: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Scrapnaut: Prologue: bezterminowo
- HordeCore: Training Ground: bezterminowo
- The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante - Chapter 1 & 2: bezterminowo
- BROK The InvestiGator - prologue: bezterminowo
- Nomads of Driftland: bezterminowo
- Song of Farca: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Shores Unknown: Arrival: bezterminowo
- Backbone Prologue: bezterminowo
- Farlanders Prologue: bezterminowo
- Lacuna: Prologue: bezterminowo
- SKALD: Against the Black Priory - The Prologue: bezterminowo
- Reverie Knights Tactics: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Hell Architect: Prologue: bezterminowo
- NORCO Act One: bezterminowo
- Dagon: by H. P. Lovecraft: bezterminowo
- Blind Fate: Edo no Yami - Dojo: bezterminowo
- Time Loader: First Memories: bezterminowo
- The Chronicles Of Myrtana: Archolos: bezterminowo
- Terraformers: First Steps on Mars: bezterminowo
- Slender Threads: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Signs of the Sojourner: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Siege Survival: Gloria Victis Prologue: bezterminowo
- Loria: bezterminowo
- Janosik: bezterminowo
- Ascendant: bezterminowo
- War Wind: bezterminowo
- Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure: bezterminowo
- Samorost 1: bezterminowo
EPIC GAMES STORE
- Ghostwire: Tokyo – Preludium: bezterminowo
- KeyWe - Early Bird Pack DLC (DLC): bezterminowo
- SnowRunner - Anniversary DLC (DLC): bezterminowo
- Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure: bezterminowo
MICROSOFT STORE
- The Elder Scrolls: Arena: bezterminowo
- The Elder Scrolls: Daggerfall: bezterminowo
- Quake Champions: bezterminowo
- Farming Simulator 14: bezterminowo
- Farming Simulator 16: bezterminowo
- War Race - Car Crash Drifters: bezterminowo
- Inops: bezterminowo
- Wizard Magic Battle - FPS Spell Shooter: bezterminowo
- Shining Hotel - Lost in Nowhere Horror: bezterminowo
- Mad Speed Race: bezterminowo
- Demon at Work - Dark Evil Spirit: bezterminowo
- Road Patrol Truck - Transport Parking Simulator: bezterminowo
- Tiny Troopers 2: Special Ops: bezterminowo
- Parkour Simulator 3D - Extreme Runner: bezterminowo
Nie ma jeszcze żadnych komentarzy. Napisz komentarz jako pierwszy!