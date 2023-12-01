Za darmo to uczciwa cena. Darmowe gry w grudniu na PC

Grudzień to najlepszy miesiąc na darmowe prezenty, więc w najbliższych tygodniach możemy spodziewać się wielu darmowych gier, a także nowych pozycji w usługach abonamentowych. Możemy spodziewać się, że Epic Games Store ponownie ruszy ze swoim świątecznym rozdawnictwem i w okresie świąteczno-noworocznym codziennie otrzymamy nową grę całkowicie za darmo. Ciekawe oferty może również szykować Steam i GOG, więc użytkownicy komputerów osobistych nie powinni narzekać na brak gier i będą mieli wiele okazji do wzbogacenia swoich cyfrowych kolekcji gier.

Warto również pamiętać o nowościach w takich usługach, jak Xbox Game Pass na PC, a także Humble Choice i Amazon Prime Gaming, które w niewielkiej cenie dostarczą kolejne tytuły do ogrania. Grudzień co prawda nie sprzyja premierom gier w modelu free-to-play, ale w ostatnich tygodniach pojawiło się kilka interesujących produkcji, które mogą zapewnić Wam dziesiątki, jak nie setki godzin całkowicie darmowej zabawy. Sprawdźcie więc, co czeka nas w grudniu i przypominamy o częstym zaglądaniu do tego artykułu, aby być na bieżąco ze wszystkimi ofertami na darmowe gry, niezwykłe okazje i wyjątkowe prezenty. Zapraszamy!

Darmowe gry i dodatki na PC

OFERTY OGRANICZONE CZASOWO

Assassin's Creed: Syndicate: od 27 listopada do 6 grudnia (Ubisoft Connect)

Jitsu Squad: od 30 listopada do 7 grudnia (Epic Games Store)

Mighty Fight Federation: od 30 listopada do 7 grudnia (Epic Games Store)

GigaBash: od 7 grudnia do 14 grudnia (Epic Games Store)

Predecessor: od 7 grudnia do 14 grudnia (Epic Games Store)

The Sims 4 My First Pet Stuff: od 21 listopada 2023 roku do 9 stycznia 2024 roku (Steam oraz sklep Electronic Arts)

STEAM

GOG

EPIC GAMES STORE

MICROSOFT STORE