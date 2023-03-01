Za darmo to uczciwa cena. Darmowe gry w marcu na PC

Zbliża się wiosna, a to oznacza całkowite obudzenie się branży gier. W najbliższych tygodniach czeka nas kilka bardzo mocnych premier, które będziecie mogli sobie urozmaicić darmowymi grami udostępnionymi przez cyfrowe sklepy. Wciąż możemy liczyć na darmówki od Epic Games Store, a zapewne również Steam i GOG.com zaszczycą nas jakąś produkcją, którą będziemy mogli zdobyć bez żadnych opłat. Wiosna to również kolejne premiery gier wydanych w modelu free-to-play, jak również następne gry w ramach abonamentów Xbox Game Pass, czy Amazon Prime Gaming. Jeżeli więc chcecie być na bieżąco ze wszystkimi najatrakcyjniejszymi ofertami na darmowe gry, to w tym artykule znajdziecie aktualizowaną na bieżąco listę najlepszych promocji i okazji. Zapraszamy do częstego sprawdzania artykułu, aby na bieżąco być ze wszystkimi najciekawszymi ofertami na darmowe gry w marcu.

Darmowe gry i dodatki na PC

OFERTY OGRANICZONE CZASOWO

Duskers: od 23 lutego do 2 marca (Epic Games Store)

Rise of Industry: od 2 marca do 9 marca (Epic Games Store)

STEAM

GOG

EPIC GAMES STORE

MICROSOFT STORE