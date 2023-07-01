Darmo to uczciwa cena. Gry na PC za darmo w lipcu – przegląd ofert

Najcieplejszy miesiąc w roku właśnie nadszedł, więc to dobra okazja, aby popołudniami posiedzieć w domu i nadrobić growe zaległości. Jak wszyscy doskonale wiemy, nie ma lepszej okazji, niż darmowe gry oraz produkcje udostępniane w ramach usług abonamentowych. Tradycyjnie zapraszamy Was do częstego przeglądania naszego artykułu z zestawieniem najciekawszych promocji i prezentów, które sklepy coraz częściej oferują użytkownikom komputerów osobistych. W naszym zestawieniu znajdziecie więc wszystkie aktualne oferty ba darmowe gry z Epic Games Store, Steam, GOG.com i innych sklepów, a także najnowsze gry wydawane w modelu free-to-play, oraz nowości w Xbox Game Pass i Amazon Prime Gaming. Zapraszamy do sprawdzenia, jakie obecnie darmowe gry czekają, aż je odbierzecie.

Darmowe gry i dodatki na PC

OFERTY OGRANICZONE CZASOWO

The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos: od 29 czerwca do 6 lipca (Epic Games Store)

Beholder 2: od 30 czerwca do 3 lipca (GOG.com)

GRIME: od 6 lipca do 13 lipca (Epic Games Store)

STEAM

GOG

EPIC GAMES STORE

MICROSOFT STORE